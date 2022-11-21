The Luka State share music video ‘More Than This’ to spotlight UK homelessness

The Luka State have shared a music video to highlight the plight of homelessness in the UK.

The clip of the track ‘More Than This’, which you can view below, captures “a snapshot of a nation in crisis, with footage that depicts the blunt reality of homeless people across the land,” according to a press release.

During filming for the video, the Cheshire band decided to donate their budget to The Trussell Trust, which supports a nationwide network of food banks, provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

The band said in a statement: “The Trussell Trust is the largest food bank charity in the UK. It’s a subject that’s very close to our hearts so we want to put our money where our mouth is and donate. The little lad in the video and on our album cover is from our home town Winsford. We wanted to show the reality of working class towns like ours so we photographed him in front of one of the permanently shut shops on one of the estates.”

The band are also trying to raise funds for the charity, which you can donate to here.

‘More Than This’ is the title track to the Luka State’s forthcoming new album which is released on March 10, 2023. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

The band will also be hitting the road for a series of UK dates later that month kicking off in Birmingham on March 23 before wrapping up in Manchester on April 21. You can purchase tickets here.

The Luka State will play:

MARCH 2023

23 – Birmingham, Rainbow

24 – Bristol, Crofters

25 – Southampton, Heartbreakers

31 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

APRIL

6 – Aberdeen, Tunnels

7 – Dundee, Church

8 – Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

12 – Hamburg, Hakken

13 – Cologne, Helios37

14 – Berlin, Maschinenhaus

15 – Amsterdam, Paradise Bitterzoet

21 – Manchester, Academy 3

