The Maccabees lose Mercury Music Prize trophy

The Maccabees lost out on winning the Barclaycard Mercury Prize last night and also lost the trophy handed to them for being nominated.

The band were amongst the 12 nominees for their album ‘Given To The Wild’ but lost out to eventual winners Alt-J at the London ceremony. Things went from bad to worse, however, with the group tweeting about how they had lost the statuette they were handed for being one of the nominated acts.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote:

The band then replied to NME when asked if they had managed to track down the prize:

Many other of the nominated acts have Tweeted since the awards. A summary of the action from the night can be seen below.

The winner was declared live on Channel 4 at 10pm (GMT), following a short introductory programme broadcast on 4music, which was presented by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Nick Grimshaw. All 12 nominees performed on the night. You can watch the broadcast in full, including those live performances, tomorrow night (November 2) at 11.35pm (GMT) on Channel 4.

The full list of nominees was:

Alt-J – ‘An Awesome Wave’

Ben Howard – ‘Every Kingdom’

Django Django – ‘Django Django’

Field Music – ‘Plumb’

Jessie Ware – ‘Devotion’

Lianne La Havas – ‘Is Your Love Big Enough?’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Home Again’

Plan B – ‘iLL Manors’

Richard Hawley – ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’

Roller Trio – ‘Roller Trio’

Sam Lee – ‘Ground of its Own’

The Maccabees – ‘Given to the Wild’

The 2011 Barclaycard Mercury Prize was won by PJ Harvey for her album ‘Let England Shake’.

