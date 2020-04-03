The Maccabees will join Tim Burgess’ album listening parties to dissect their seminal third album ‘Given To The Wild’.

The Charlatans’ frontman has been organising listening parties for various albums since the UK went into lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Burgess announced earlier this week (April 2) that The Maccabees would be joining him and his followers for ‘Given To Wild’ listening party in the near future. “Date to be confirmed,” he said. “Be ready!”

Advertisement

The band’s guitarist Felix White later confirmed the now-defunct group would be getting involved. “The Maccabees will be assembling from our various homes to listen and talk through Given To The Wild in its entirety for #timstwitterlisteningparty soon…” he tweeted.

The Maccabees will be assembling from our various homes to listen and talk through Given To The Wild in its entirety for #timstwitterlisteningparty soon …. https://t.co/SJK6zZTqWr — Felix White (@felixwhite) April 2, 2020

A raft of listening parties are planned for the coming weeks, with new additions including Sparks, Embrace and Pom Poko. The latter tweeted the news, saying: “We’ll be hosting a listening party for Birthday on Sunday, where we all listen to the album together and we write up some memories from recording and other reactions.”

We'll be hosting a listening party for Birthday on Sunday, where we all listen to the album together and we write up some memories from recording and other reactions. Looking forward, thanks for inviting us @Tim_Burgess <3<3 https://t.co/Ij5Hbt9GQy — Pom Poko (@pompokotheband) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

Other Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties on the horizon include Shame’s ‘Songs Of Praise’, The Cribs’ ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’, and New Order’s Power Corruption & Lies’. You can find a full schedule here.

Speaking to NME about the new online gatherings he has curated, Burgess said they were “distractions” for people in this current time.

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun, which is something we need to have,” he explained. “It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the Ten O’Clock News – anyone can watch the news at any other time of the day, so it’s not a protest. It’s less than 45 minutes, everyone seems to be able to say what they wanna say, it’s a great way for fans to find out what goes on behind the making of an album.”