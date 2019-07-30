The Maccabees’ Orlando Weeks announces new album and UK tour

He says his solo LP is "very nearly done"

The Maccabees‘ former frontman Orlando Weeks has announced new solo material and an accompanying UK tour. Check out the full schedule below.

Weeks released four albums with the London indie outfit before they parted ways back in 2015. Announcing their split at the time, the band assured fans that they would “continue making music” in other forms.

Now, the group’s singer has confirmed his first solo LP and will be taking the project on the road. Weeks will hit the stage this September in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds – before returning to London for two nights at Hoxton Hall.

In a statement, the musician revealed that he’s been at work on the record for the past 18 months, while promising that it’s “very nearly done”.

“For me, holding my nerve has been a large part of finishing a record,” Weeks said, “and there’s a certain confidence that comes from discovering a song can survive in a room full of strangers.

“The flip side of that is that you unearth problems you wish had stayed buried. There’s every chance it won’t work, but that’s the gamble.”

The Maccabees’ official Twitter account also shared news of “the start of [Weeks’] new project”. You can see that post above.

While further details of the LP are yet to emerge, tickets for Orlando Weeks’ UK shows will go on general sale this Friday (August 2) at 9 am.

The full tour dates are as follows:

Sat September 21 2019 – GLASGOW Blue Arrow

Sun September 22 2019 – MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

Tue September 24 2019 – BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux’s

Wed September 25 2019 – LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

Fri September 27 2019 – LONDON Hoxton Hall

Sat September 28 2019 – LONDON Hoxton Hall

In 2018, Orlando Weeks returned to the stage to showcase his book and accompanying album, ‘The Gritterman’. He played London’s Union Chapel and Manchester’s Albert Hall in December.

Earlier this year, former Maccabees members Hugo and Felix White teamed up with Charlie Cunningham for his track ‘Sink In’ alongside their brother and Maccabees touring member Will White.