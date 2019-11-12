The Maccabees’ Orlando Weeks to tour UK in 2020 – is new music coming soon?

Fans are patiently awaiting news on his debut solo album

The Maccabees‘ former frontman Orlando Weeks has announced a UK headline tour for 2020 – check out the full schedule below.

Weeks confirmed that he’d finished work on his first solo album over the summer, though details on the project are yet to emerge. In September, the musician headed out on the road for a string of live shows.

Now the artist has shared new tour dates scheduled for early next year. Weeks’ 2020 tour will begin in Liverpool on March 5 and will also see him stop off in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, London, Brighton, and Bristol throughout the month.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am this coming Friday (November 15).

Orlando Weeks will play:

Thu March 05 2020 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club, Loft

Fri March 06 2020 – LEEDS City Varieties Music Hall

Sat March 07 2020 – MANCHESTER Stoller Hall

Sun March 08 2020 – GLASGOW Saint Luke’s

Tue March 10 2020 – NORWICH Norwich Arts Centre

Wed March 11 2020 – LONDON EartH (Theatre)

Thu March 12 2020 – BRIGHTON St Bartholomews Church

Fri March 13 2020 – BRISTOL St Georges

Back in July, Weeks revealed that he’d been at work on his debut album for the past 18 months, while promising that it was “very nearly done”.

“For me, holding my nerve has been a large part of finishing a record,” he said, “and there’s a certain confidence that comes from discovering a song can survive in a room full of strangers.

“The flip side of that is that you unearth problems you wish had stayed buried. There’s every chance it won’t work, but that’s the gamble.”

With new shows on the horizon, fans can expect to hear new material in the coming months.

The Maccabees released four studio albums before parting ways back in 2015. Announcing their split at the time, the band assured fans that they would “continue making music” in other forms.