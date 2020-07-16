The Magic Gang release self-care anthem ‘Make Time For Change’ and announce tour

The Magic Gang have released sprightly new single ‘Make Time For Change’ as they share details of a headline tour next year.

‘Make Time For Change’ is described as the Brighton band’s take on Northern Soul and comes with an important message: to look after yourself. Lead singer Gus Taylor said the song serves as “a reminder to look after yourself and to encourage yourself to do the things that make you feel good.”

The single, which is the second cut from their forthcoming album ‘Death Of The Party’ (release date revised to August 28), follows ‘What Have You Got To Lose’ shared back in March, as well as ‘Take Back The Track’, and lead single ‘Think’.

It’s accompanied by an animated video made by Laura Jayne Hodkin, which depicts joyous imagery of a summer garden.

Hodkin said of the track: “I loved the positive messages of the song and wanted to make a fun video that really expressed the same carefree, upbeat attitude!”

‘Make Time For Change’ features on the vinyl ‘Bonus Edition’ and digital formats of The Magic Gang’s new album (pre-order bundles here).

The band have also announced their headline tour for 2021. See dates, including some support slots with Blossoms, below.

MARCH 2021

Sunday 7 – Dublin, Academy 2

Monday 8 – Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Tuesday 9 – Liverpool, Arts Club

Thursday 11 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Friday 12 – Birmingham, 02 Institute 2

Saturday 13 – Gloucester, Guildhall

Monday 15 – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 16 – Southampton, The 1865

Wednesday 17 – Brighton, Chalk

Thursday 18 – London, EartH

Friday 19 – Norwich, Waterfront

Sunday 21 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Tuesday 23 – Newcastle, O2 Academy 1 (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy (with Blossoms)

Thursday 25 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Friday 26 – Hull, Arena (with Blossoms)

Saturday 27 – Leeds, O2 Academy (with Blossoms)

Monday 29 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

Tuesday 30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 31 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

APRIL 2021

Thursday 1 – Oxford, O2 Academy

Friday 2 – Birmingham, 02 Academy (with Blossoms)

Saturday 3 – Manchester, Arena (with Blossoms)

In April, the band shared a series of personalised love songs written by them for fans who have been separated from loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.