The Magic Gang share personalised love songs written for fans separated by coronavirus

The Magic Gang have shared a series of personalised love songs, written by the band for fans who are separated from loved ones during lockdown.

Sending a call out on social media, the band have penned a series of short songs for those who are unable to be close to partners, friends or family due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The idea to write love songs on behalf of the fans came about when we were chatting about ways in which we could contribute something positive,” the band said in a statement.

“We obviously can’t play shows for people at the moment and we’ve been left with a lot of free time so we thought that writing love songs on behalf of others would help bring people together – particularly those who are separated from their loved ones because of the lockdown.

“It’s not much, but if it puts a smile on anyone’s face or distracts them from the current state of affairs then that’ll make it worth it.” Listen to a handful of the songs below.

We received 1000 love song requests in our dms, reading all of the amazing things you had to say about your loved ones warmed our cold little hearts like you wouldn’t believe. Make sure you tell them what you told us. Here are our first two. https://t.co/bTNtED94K8 — The Magic Gang (@_TheMagicGang) April 20, 2020

One of the songs, ‘To Maisie, from Ben’, includes the lyrics: “I can’t be with you because of the current situation / But I’ll think back fondly to dates like that one in the empty cinema.”

To Maisie, from Ben pic.twitter.com/D2jfPjNZKP — The Magic Gang (@_TheMagicGang) April 20, 2020

To Hannah, from Michelle pic.twitter.com/pl9JcmRUhe — The Magic Gang (@_TheMagicGang) April 20, 2020

The Magic Gang are set to release their second album, ‘Death Of The Party’, in August. The album was due to be released in May, but has been pushed back to August 21 due to delays related to coronavirus.

Back in February, the band shared new single ‘Think’, their first new material since their 2018 self-titled debut album.