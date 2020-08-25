The Magic Gang to host virtual ‘Death Of The Live Stream’ event next week

The Magic Gang are set to host a special live-streamed event to mark the arrival of their forthcoming second album ‘Death Of The Party’.

The Brighton four-piece will release the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut this coming Friday (August 28), and will be celebrating with their Death Of The Live Stream broadcast next Wednesday (September 2).

It will air via YouTube and Facebook Live from 5pm until midnight, with participation from Sports Team, former Maccabees member Felix White, Swim Deep‘s Cavan McCarthy, Spector‘s Fred Macpherson and The Vaccines‘ Justin Young.

To celebrate the release of our album, we're taking phone calls from you- the viewer, for 7 hours straight! We'll be live streaming the entirety and will be joined by very special guests who will help take calls and sell some records. Join us on YouTube & Facebook live 2nd Sept pic.twitter.com/iL2VWKBjsg — The Magic Gang (@_TheMagicGang) August 25, 2020

The stream will also feature a virtual karaoke session as well as a Roy Orbison tribute act. Check out the tweet above.

“Remember when everybody and their dog was live streaming at the start of lockdown?” The Magic Gang said. “Live streams have well and truly died a death, but we thought we’d send them off in style.

“This really is the death of the live stream, a load of friends trying to fill seven hours with karaoke, chat and most importantly, taking calls from fans and trying to flog them our album.”

In a four-star review of ‘Death Of The Party’, NME said that the record sees The Magic Gang “act[ing] on pure instinct and feeling”, adding: “With its collage of genres and refusal to co-opt modern trends, album two finds the band moving towards something timeless.”

Earlier this month, the group released the song ‘(The World) Outside My Door’ from the record. It followed on from previous cuts ‘What Have You Got To Lose’, ‘Take Back The Track’, lead single ‘Think’ and ‘Make Time For Change’.