The Mars Volta announce individual vinyl reissues of entire discography

The Mars Volta returned in March with a massive vinyl box set, ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’, consisting of 18 LPs. Featuring unreleased material from the ‘De-Loused in the Comatorium’ sessions, titled ‘Landscape Tantrums’, it sold out immediately.

Now, the band have announced they will make the entire spread of their reissued discography available individually on vinyl.

Each of the records is now available to pre-order separately from Clouds Hill, remastered specifically for black vinyl from the original mixes. Although you can order the records now, they will only be dispatched one by one, each month – beginning with TMV’s debut EP ‘Tremulant’ on June 11 and ending all the way in January 7 2022 with ‘Landscape Tantrums’.

Advertisement

The full release schedule is below.

A Mars Volta reunion has been hinted at by the band several times over the last two years. In 2019, vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala effectively confirmed it when he told a fan on Twitter that “it’s happening”.

In a further update, Cedric said the reunion would see them leaning heavily on new material.

“What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel,” he said on Twitter.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards …it’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes.

“I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

Advertisement

In mid-2020, the narrative took a turn for the bizarre when Kanye West, in the midst of a failed and frenzied presidential campaign, suggested that he had collaborated on an unfinished album with The Mars Volta.

He shared a clip of a sports documentary which was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”

Formed in 2001, the Mars Volta released six studio albums and broke up in 2013 after founding members Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López fell out. They quickly made amends and formed a new band, Antemasque. They also revamped their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At the Drive-In, for a new album in 2017.

The release schedule for The Mars Volta’s discography reissues is:

‘Tremulant’ — June 11

‘De-Loused in the Comatorium’ — July 9

‘Frances The Mute’ — August 6

‘Amputechture’ — September 3

‘The Bedlam in Goliath’ — October 1

‘Octahedron’ — October 29

‘Noctourniquet’ — November 26

‘Landscape Tantrums’ — January 7