The Mary Wallopers add London Roundhouse show to spring 2024 UK tour

The Mary Wallopers have added a show at London’s Roundhouse to their spring 2024 UK tour.

The Irish folk band last month announced their biggest UK shows to date, which will see the group make stops in Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Bristol across March 2024.

The band will now also perform at the Roundhouse on March 22, 2024 to wrap up the tour. Tickets are due to go on sale for the new date at 9:30am GMT on Friday (December 15) from here, while tickets for the rest of the shows are already on sale.

The seven-piece are currently touring in support of their latest album ‘Irish Rock N Roll’, which arrived back in October.

They performed a string of UK dates through November and are touring Ireland and Scotland for the rest of December.

The Mary Wallopers are also set to make summer appearances at the Isle Of Wight Festival, Latitude and TRNSMT.

The Mary Wallopers 2023/2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

2023

DECEMBER

14 – DUNDEE Fat Sams

15 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

16 – GLASGOW Barrowland

17 – EDINBURGH Liquid Room

20 – GALWAY Leisureland

21 – KILKENNY Langtons Ballroom

22 – LIMERICK Big Top

23 – CORK City Hall

MARCH 2024

13 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

14 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

15 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy

16 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE NX

17 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

22 – LONDON Roundhouse

The band spoke to NME back in July around the release of their new single ‘Wexford’ about how they were looking to challenge perceptions of Irish folk music while making it more accessible.

“I suppose part of the craic of it is that so many different ages come to our gigs,” guitarist Charles Hendy said. “The songs are actually painfully relevant. We sing about landlords, about property, about the cost of living in general – and they resonate with younger people… [But equally] some of the songs are about 400 years old!”

“We touch on a wide range of emotions too… some are funny and some of them are more serious,” he added. “It’s nice to have people crowd surfing to Irish music.”

Back in October, The Mary Wallopers also shared the stripped-back video for ‘The Idler’, a track which condemned figures of greed in society.