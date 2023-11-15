The Mary Wallopers announce 2024 UK tour dates

The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest UK tour dates set to begin in March 2024.
The newly revealed dates will see the Irish traditional folk band take over major cities across the UK. The tour will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at Rock City in Nottingham. From there, the band will make stops in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. They will wrap up the run on Sunday, March 17 at the O2 Academy in Bristol.
Tickets for The Mary Wallopers’ biggest UK dates as of yet will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 9:30am local time. Visit here for tickets.
The seven-piece are currently on tour in the UK and Ireland in support of their latest LP ‘Irish Rock N Roll’ which was released last month. Check out a full list of tour dates below and visit here for any last minute tickets.
The Mary Walloper 2023/2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:
NOVEMBER 2023
15 – FOLKESTONE Quarterhouse
16 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford
17 – BRIGHTON Chalk
18 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
19 – NORWICH Epic Studios
22 – EXETER Exeter Phoenix
24 – NORTHAMPTON Roadmender
25 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill
26 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
DECEMBER
7 – DUBLIN Vicar Street
8 – DUBLIN Vicar Street
9 – BELFAST Telegraph Building
10 – LONDONDERRY St Columbs Hall
13 – EDINBURGH Liquid Room
14 – DUNDEE Fat Sams
15 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree
16 – GLASGOW Barrowland
17 – EDINBURGH Liquid Room
20 – GALWAY Leisureland
21 – KILKENNY Langtons Ballroom
22 – LIMERICK Big Top
23 – CORK City Hall
MARCH 2024
13 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
14 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
15 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy
16 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE NX
17 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Speaking with NME back in July, the band’s Charles Hendy opened up about their single ‘Wexford’ and shared what it meant for the band to be making folk accessible to a new generation.
“The songs are actually painfully relevant. We sing about landlords, about property, about the cost of living in general— and they resonate with younger people… [But equally] some of the songs are about 400 years old,” he explained.
“We touch on a wide range of emotions too… some are funny and some of them are more serious…It’s nice to have people crowd-surfing to Irish music.”