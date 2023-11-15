The Mary Wallopers announce 2024 UK tour dates

The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest UK tour dates set to begin in March 2024.

The newly revealed dates will see the Irish traditional folk band take over major cities across the UK. The tour will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at Rock City in Nottingham. From there, the band will make stops in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. They will wrap up the run on Sunday, March 17 at the O2 Academy in Bristol.

Tickets for The Mary Wallopers’ biggest UK dates as of yet will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 9:30am local time. Visit here for tickets.

The seven-piece are currently on tour in the UK and Ireland in support of their latest LP ‘Irish Rock N Roll’ which was released last month. Check out a full list of tour dates below and visit here for any last minute tickets.

The Mary Walloper 2023/2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

15 – FOLKESTONE Quarterhouse

16 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

17 – BRIGHTON Chalk

18 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

19 – NORWICH Epic Studios

22 – EXETER Exeter Phoenix

24 – NORTHAMPTON Roadmender

25 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill

26 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

DECEMBER

7 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

8 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

9 – BELFAST Telegraph Building

10 – LONDONDERRY St Columbs Hall

13 – EDINBURGH Liquid Room

14 – DUNDEE Fat Sams

15 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

16 – GLASGOW Barrowland

17 – EDINBURGH Liquid Room

20 – GALWAY Leisureland

21 – KILKENNY Langtons Ballroom

22 – LIMERICK Big Top

23 – CORK City Hall

MARCH 2024

13 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

14 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

15 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy

16 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE NX

17 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Speaking with NME back in July, the band’s Charles Hendy opened up about their single ‘Wexford’ and shared what it meant for the band to be making folk accessible to a new generation.

“The songs are actually painfully relevant. We sing about landlords, about property, about the cost of living in general— and they resonate with younger people… [But equally] some of the songs are about 400 years old,” he explained.

“We touch on a wide range of emotions too… some are funny and some of them are more serious…It’s nice to have people crowd-surfing to Irish music.”