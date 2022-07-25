The Mercury Prize set to unveil Album Of The Year Shortlist this week

The Mercury Prize is set to unveil the 2022 Album Of The Year shortlist this week.

According to a press release, the shortlist of 12 will be unveiled tomorrow (July 26) in London at 11am. The list will be announced live by Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music as part of a Mercury Prize 2022 special, and at a launch event hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens.

The awards show for the event will take place on September 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets for the event will be available to purchase soon.

Advertisement

The 2022 judging panel was also unveiled today. Musicians including Anna Calvi, Annie MacManus, Lanterns On The Lake’s Hazel Wilde, Loyle Carner and Jamie Cullum have helped to judge this year’s prize alongside a range of broadcasters and critics.

Per the Mercurys’ official website, “the main objectives of the Prize are to recognise and celebrate artistic achievement, provide a snapshot of the year in music and to help introduce new albums from a range of music genres to a wider audience.”

It adds: “All of the 12 shortlisted artists receive a specially commissioned ‘Album Of The Year’ trophy, with the overall winner also receiving a winner trophy and a cash prize of £25,000.

Last year, Arlo Parks won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams.’

Parks was the bookies’ favourite to win before the ceremony, beating competition from the likes of SAULT, Ghetts and Laura Mvula.

Advertisement

Accepting the trophy, an emotional Parks said: “I’m completely speechless. I don’t even have the words. I just want to say a big thank you to my family, my mum and my dad are somewhere in the room today.

“I want to thank my team as well, this is something that came with a lot of hard work from a lot of different people. I want to thank Transgressive, PIAS, my managers Ali and Sarah. It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments where I wasn’t sure whether I would make it through, but I’m here today.”

She then performed a live rendition of ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ track ‘Too Good’ to a standing ovation.

One of the prize judges Annie Macmanus said on behalf of the panel: “It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner.”