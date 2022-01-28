The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have announced that they’re breaking up.

The group have released 11 albums across their career since forming in Boston in the 1980s.

In a statement, the band wrote: “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together we have decided not to continue on as a band.

“Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

Lead singer Dicky Barrett founded the Mighty Mighty Bosstones with saxophone player Tim ‘Johnny Vegas’ Burton, guitarist Nate Albert, drummer Josh Dalsimer, trumpeter Tim Bridwell and Ben Carr.

You can see the full statement here:

The group’s debut album, ‘Devil’s Night Out’, was released in 1989 and the band signed to Mercury Records in the early 1990s.

‘Don’t Know How To Party’ followed in 1993, then ‘Let’s Face It’ – their most successful album – arrived in 1997. It reached 27 in the Billboard charts and went platinum. It also featured their breakout hit, ‘The Impression That I Get’, which you can listen to above.

The band were at the forefront of the ska explosion in the 1990s after their inclusion on the Clueless soundtrack.

The group went on hiatus in 2003 before embarking on a reunion tour in 2007.

Their final album, ‘When God Was Great’, was released in May 2021 via Hellcat Records.

The band’s final line-up included four of the group’s founding members.