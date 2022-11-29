The Moldy Peaches announce UK and European shows for 2023

The Moldy Peaches have announced a trio of UK and European shows next year, marking their first European gigs in 20 years.

The New York band will perform at London’s Roundhouse on May 29, 2023, followed by Primavera Sound Barcelona on June 2 and Madrid on June 9.

Tickets for the Roundhouse show go on sale 10am GMT this Friday (December 2) – you can purchase yours here.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, the band said in a statement: “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier. Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”

Find the full schedule of shows below.

2023

MAY

29 – Roundhouse, London

JUNE

2 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

9 – Primavera Sound, Madrid

Earlier this month, Adam Green recalled the time The Moldy Peaches first met The Strokes in a clip from new documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The film was adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, which details the ’00s New York music scene.

A preview snippet of Meet Me In The Bathroom included a story of when The Moldy Peaches’ Green and Kimya Dawson encountered Julian Casablancas for the first time.

Last month, The Moldy Peaches reunited for their first live show in over a decade.