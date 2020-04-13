The most listened to songs of the last decade have been revealed

A new poll has revealed which were the most listened to songs in the UK during the last decade.

The poll, compiled by PPL and BBC Radio 2, revealed the top 40 most played songs across radio and television in the UK throughout the 2010s.

As reported on the BBC, Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ topped the list, followed by Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Moves Like Jagger’ from Maroon 5 and Christiana Aguilera.

Other entries in the top ten include Daft Punk and Pharell’s ‘Get Lucky’, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ and ‘Uptown Funk’ from Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex On Fire’ completed the top 10 — you can see the list below.

The remaining songs on the Top 40 will be revealed by DJ Scott Mills on Radio 2 later today.

Peter Leathem, boss of the music licensing company which compiled the chart, said: “The top 40 most-played songs are the sounds that radio producers and broadcasters have consistently played throughout the last decade and will evoke many memories for all of us.”

Head of Music at Radio 2, Jeff Smith added the list was “packed with universally loved, sing-along pop hits that really do stand the test of time”.

Most Listened Songs of the 2010s – Top Ten

1. Pharrell Williams, ‘Happy’

2. Adele, ‘Rolling In The Deep’

3. Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera, ‘Moves Like Jagger’

4. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rogers, ‘Get Lucky’

5. Justin Timberlake, ‘Can’t Fight The Feeling’

6. Black Eyed Peas, ‘I Got A Feeling’

7. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, ‘Uptown Funk’

8. Counting Stars, ‘One Republic’

9. CeeLo Green, ‘Forget You’

10. Kings of Leon, ‘Sex On Fire’

Another list, compiled by the Official Charts Company last November, revealed what the best selling songs of the decade were.

The number one spot on that list was taken by Ed Sheeran with his song ‘Shape of You’, which spent 14 weeks at the summit in 2017. He took up another three songs in the top ten.

Following Sheeran was Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars again with ‘Uptown Funk’, which spent seven weeks at number one following its release in 2014.

Other artists in the top ten include Drake, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams.