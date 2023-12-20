The most-played wedding song of 2023 revealed

The UK’s most-played wedding song of 2023 has been revealed.

According to a new study by Encore Musicians, Ed Sheeran‘s 2017 single ‘Perfect’ was the most popular track to be played on couples’ special days across the nation over the past 12 months.

It was found that 16 per cent of newlyweds in the UK this year had the ‘÷’ (‘Divide’) track play as they enjoyed their first dance.

Encore Musicians – which describes itself as “the UK’s largest and fastest musician bookings platform” – used a base of more than 3,000 events to conduct the study, per Clash.

Coming in at second and third place were John Legend‘s ‘All Of Me’ (2013) and Elvis Presley‘s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ (1961), respectively.

Sheeran made another appearance on the list, with his 2014 ballad ‘Thinking Out Loud’ occupying fourth place. Jason Mraz’s ‘I’m Yours’ (2008) claimed fifth place ahead of Adele‘s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ (2008) at Number Six.

Also making it into the top 10 were tracks by Earth, Wind & Fire, Etta James, Bruno Mars and Stevie Wonder (via Express).

The top 10 most popular songs for first dances at UK weddings in 2023 were as follows:

1) Ed Sheeran – ‘Perfect’

2) John Legend – ‘All Of Me’

3) Elvis Presley – ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’

4) Ed Sheeran – ‘Thinking Out Loud’

5) Jason Mraz – ‘I’m Yours’

6) Adele – ‘Make You Feel My Love’

7) Earth, Wind & Fire – ‘September’

8) Etta James – ‘At Last’

9) Bruno Mars – ‘Marry You’

10) Stevie Wonder – ‘Isn’t She Lovely’

Recently, Ed Sheeran was named as Spotify’s fifth most-streamed act in the UK of 2023. The singer-songwriter took the same position on TikTok’s most-viewed artists of the year list.

His festive collaborative single with Elton John, 2021’s ‘Merry Christmas’, this month appeared on the Official Charts‘ ‘Top 40 biggest Christmas songs of the 21st century’ run-down.

Sheeran released his latest studio album, ‘Autumn Variations’, back in September.