The most talked-about person at the Met Gala 2022 was NCT’s Johnny Suh

NCT member Johnny Suh has emerged as the most mentioned person at this year’s Met Gala.

According to data by American-based market research firm Netbase Quid, Suh was the most mentioned person on social media at the time, with approximately 240,000 mentions. Notably, he beat out this year’s co-hosts Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who racked up roughly 48,000 and 220,000 mentions respectively.

Other celebrities who also made it to the Top 10 list include Sebastian Stan, Shawn Mendes, the late Chadwick Boseman, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian. The Korean-American singer was also the only K-pop idol to attend the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, which also marked his debut appearance at the annual event.

In a previous interview, Johnny opened about the experience of attending the Met Gala for the first time. “I have been on many red carpets. I think this was the first time that I was really nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen in there,” he explained.

“I heard that my team couldn’t come inside, so that got me really worried. There were a lot of people I’ve never met before that I really have wanted to meet,” Suh added. “It was just so many new things at once. That’s what made it kind of nerve-racking.”

In other news, NCT’s Taeyong has released ‘Love Theory’, his new solo single featuring rapper Wonstein. ‘Love Theory’ is the latest instalment of SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ digital music project, where its artists release singles and music collaborations outside.

Prior to this, the NCT leader had also teamed up with Suran for her latest single, ‘Diamonds’. The song, which is a cut from Suran’s latest mini-album, ‘Flyin’ Part 1’, was co-written and co-produced by Taeyong.