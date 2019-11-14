The Motorola Razr flip phone is back

Party like it's 2004

Motorola have brought back the classic Razr flip phone, 15 years after the original device was released.

The new incarnation of the phone features a 6.2 inch screen which folds together when closed. The phone also has a smaller “quick view” screen on the outer shell to display notifications.

The phone will first be available to buy in the US for $1500 on December 26 with other countries following later.

You can see some videos of the new phone below:

Described by Motorola as feating an “impossible” feat of engineering, the phone now features a folding screen which closes completely.

Speaking to the BBC, Glenn Schultz who is the head of product development at Motorola said: “With the new Razr we had to rethink how to engineer a phone.”

He continued: “Our zero-gap hinge allowed us to bring to market a device that folds completely in half. Many didn’t believe we could do it, but let me tell you, it’s fun to work on something that everyone thinks is impossible.”

Back in 2018, it was revealed that Oscar winning actor Daniel Day Lewis still uses a flip phone.

Journalist Karen Han spotted the actor on the subway in New York and shared a picture of the moment, tweeting: “Daniel Day-Lewis is on my train and casually just looking at his flip phone”.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams revealed earlier this week that he hadn’t owned a phone since 2006. Speaking on Back of the Net, Williams said: “I haven’t owned a phone since 2006. I’m always on my computer, I’ve always got Wi-Fi.”

He continued: “I got rid of [my phone] because I just don’t like them.”