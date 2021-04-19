The Mountain Goats announce new album, share lead single

The Mountain Goats will release their next album, ‘Dark In Here’ on June 25.

The record is set to feature new single ‘Mobile’, which hit streaming services today (April 20).

The Mountain Goats recorded ‘Dark In Here’ at Alabama’s Muscle Shoals studios in a week’s break between the sessions for the group’s 2020 records, ‘Getting Into Knives’ and ‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’.

‘Dark In Here’ is available to pre-order now.

Listen to ‘Mobile’, the first taste of the album, below:

Per a press release, The Mountain Goats revealed most of the songs on ‘Dark In Here’ were recorded three times apiece during the week in the studio.

“I’m pretty sure the performance of ‘Mobile’ you’re hearing in is a second take,” bassist Peter Hughes said.

Hughes likened ‘Mobile’ to Herman Melville’s magnum opus, Moby Dick, which he read during quarantine.

“One of my quarantine projects after getting home was going back to Moby Dick and actually finishing it for once, and I was amused to encounter early on the retelling of the story of Jonah.

“If Melville gives it to us as a fiery 19th century New Bedford sermon, what ‘Mobile’ offers might be understood as Father Mapple’s modern-day Gulf Coast flip side, the breeziness of McFarlane’s electric guitar and Matt Douglas’ accordion belying its protagonist’s guilty conscience.”