Listen to The Murder Capital’s haunting cover of FKA Twigs’ ‘Cellophane’

The Murder Capital have shared their cover of FKA Twigs‘ ‘Cellophane’ — listen to their chilling version of the ‘Magdalene’ track below.

The Dublin band’s cover forms one third of their ‘Live From BBC Maida Vale’ EP, which was recorded at the legendary London studio back in March and has been released today (May 6).

Speaking to NME last week about the decision to cover ‘Cellophane’, frontman James McGovern said that the band selected the track to pay tribute to Twigs’ work.

“That song specifically is so accessible on an emotional level due to just how gut-wrenchingly open she was when she wrote it,” he added.

You can hear The Murder Capital’s cover of FKA Twigs’ ‘Cellophane’ below.

In an additional statement about their new EP, the five-piece said: “When Annie asked us to do a live session at Maida Vale, covering FKA Twigs was an easy decision. ‘Cellophane’ especially encapsulates such a poignant landmark of heartbreak, and its innately exposed nature further allowed us to really connect with it.

“The process itself was exciting for us, as we came to reshape its original mould, and impart our own sound and emotion onto the sentiment of inadequacy that she embodies so selflessly on the track.”

The Murder Capital concluded by praising Twigs as a “truly unique artist who we appreciate greatly”.

The Murder Capital are currently writing new material for a second album, the follow-up to their 2019 debut ‘When I Have Fears’.