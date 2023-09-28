The Murder Capital share dynamic new single ‘Heart In The Hole’

The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Heart In The Hole’ – you can listen to it below.

The song marks the first release from the Irish five-piece since their acclaimed second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which came out back in January.

Produced by Ali Chant, the track is described as “a minimalist folk vignette that unfurls into a widescreen, dynamic rock song”. It is accompanied by with a vintage-looking official video directed by Charlie Joe Doherty.

“Dublin is the backdrop, we were the always-changing cast of characters, ‘Heart In The Hole’ is an injection of humanity into the void that’s created in excess,” The Murder Capital said in a statement.

“Reminding ourselves to laugh at the mania, question the motives and, maybe most importantly, stick around to see what happens next.”

Tune in here:

‘Heart In The Hole’ arrives as the band prepare to head out on a European and UK/Ireland headline tour next week. The dates include a show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London on November 15.

You can see The Murder Capital’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER

07 – Queen Margaret Union (QMU), Glasgow

08 – Project House, Leeds

10 – The Crossing, Birmingham

11 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

13 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

15 – Electric Ballroom, London

17 – Cypress Avenue, Cork

18 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

23 – Empire, Belfast

This summer saw The Murder Capital take to the stage at Coachella, Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds among other festivals.

Last month, the group shared footage of them playing one of Sinead O’Connor’s tracks at a live show to mark the funeral of the late singer.

In a four-star review of ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, NME wrote: “The Murder Capital may have arrived with a shout and a fist but they’re soaring now with nuance, ideas, a whole lot of heart and the first great guitar album of 2023. Anger is an energy, but love is strength.”