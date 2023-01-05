Listen to The Murder Capital’s anthemic new single ‘Return My Head’

The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Return My Head’ – you can listen to it below.

The track serves as the fourth preview of the Irish post-punk band’s second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which is due for release on January 20 via Human Season (pre-order/pre-save here).

“‘Return My Head’ was written in a place of pure frustration, feeling like our sanity had been unwillingly removed through periods of isolation,” frontman James McGovern explained of the anthemic tune.

“All I wanted at this point was to get my head back, and to throw it away again. But on my own terms. ‘Return my head, and throw it to the crowd‘.”

‘Return My Head’ is accompanied by a camcorder-shot official video directed by The Murder Capital bassist Gabriel Paschal Blake.

“I wanted to show the rag dolling that can occur to us going from one state of being to another, while always remaining being the same person,” Blake said.

“The extensions of ourselves that we create to protect ourselves even when we’re alone, and the evident and necessary advice that we receive to continue following and perusing our passions from our friends and family, demonstrated by my own family friends Megan, Nic, Ruairí and Pump.”

Check out the visuals above.

‘Return My Head’ follows the previous singles ‘Ethel’, ‘Only Good Things’ and ‘A Thousand Lives’.

The Murder Capital are set to embark on the UK and Ireland leg of their 2023 European headline tour in February. Find the full list of dates here, and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Speaking to NME last September, McGovern said the group “cannot wait” to play their biggest shows yet next month.

“The stages were constantly getting bigger when we were touring the last album and it always felt natural,” he explained. “I always felt like the sound of the band and the theatre of the show belongs on a bigger stage.”