The Music have announced their comeback with details of a huge 2021 reunion gig.

The Leeds band, who went on hiatus nine years ago, will reunite for a massive outdoor show in their hometown at Temple Newsam Park on May 28, 2021.

The gig, billed as an “exclusive reunion show” labelled ‘The Music For The People’, will feature high-profile support from The Cribs, The Coral, The Snuts and The Skinner Brothers.

Get all the details on The Music’s comeback show below. Tickets go on sale from Friday September 11 at 10am (BST).

.@TheMusicTour ARE BACK! One of Leeds’ most celebrated bands return after 10 years, for an exclusive outdoor reunion show at Temple Newsam on Fri 28th May with an incredible bill of special guests @TheCribs @thecoralband @TheSnuts & @TheSkinnerBros!https://t.co/iuOWemyx6V pic.twitter.com/PQsNJoFfSX — Futuresound Events (@FSELeeds) September 4, 2020

The Music formed in 1999 and played together until 2011. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2002, and the poster for the reunion show features the same design from the album’s artwork.

The band started dropping hints about a forthcoming reunion earlier this week, when they shared a social media teaser, which was also based around the artwork for ‘The Music’.

Earlier this year, whispers started to emerge about a comeback for the band after they held a listening party on Twitter for the 2002 record. Lead guitarist Adam Nutter has also been sharing clips of himself playing along to old songs by the band.

Soon after the band’s split in 2011, vocalist Rob Harvey spoke to NME about the reasons for the band’s breakup.

“I quit because I wasn’t enjoying it,” he said, adding that he needed a new challenge” and admitting that he was “not sure if I want to stay in music.”