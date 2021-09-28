The Music announce “special one-off” Scotland show for 2022

The Music have announced a one-off show in Scotland set for 2022 – see all the details below.

The band confirmed last September that they would reunite for a hometown gig at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on May 28, 2021, with support coming from The Cribs, The Coral, The Snuts and The Skinner Brothers.

However, the concert was later pushed back to June 2022 due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions on large gatherings.

Advertisement

The Music, who haven’t performed live since 2011, took to social media today (September 28) to announce that they will now make their return to the stage at The Barrowlands in Glasgow on May 31.

The date will serve as “a special one-off warm-up” for the aforementioned Leeds show. Tickets go on general sale here this Thursday (September 30).

An initial gig poster incorrectly listed the performance as being on Thursday, May 31, although this was corrected by The Music in a subsequent tweet to Tuesday, May 31 – see both posts below.

We'll be playing Glasgow Barrowlands in a special one off warm up for Temple Newsam next year on Thursday 31st May. Tickets go on sale this Thursday on the following linkhttps://t.co/SENI1eKjxM pic.twitter.com/pvCiE99L7n — TheMusicOfficial (@TheMusicTour) September 28, 2021

Apologies – artwork was incorrect – its on TUESDAY 31st MAY – GLASGOW BARROWLANDS pic.twitter.com/x6W039OUAW — TheMusicOfficial (@TheMusicTour) September 28, 2021

After announcing their homecoming reunion gig last year, The Music shared behind-the-scenes footage of their first live rehearsal in almost a decade.

Advertisement

“Yo! The support and response to the announcement of the show is just amazing,” frontman Rob Harvey wrote alongside one of the videos. “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages and comments. Here’s another one from the 1st rehearsal in 9 years!!! Doesn’t sound to shabby.”

The Music formed back in 1999 and broke up in 2011 after Harvey announced his departure. They released three studio albums: 2002’s self-titled, ‘Welcome To The North’ (2004) and ‘Strength In Numbers’ (2008).