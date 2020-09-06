The Music have shared footage from their first rehearsal in nine years – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The Leeds band formed in 1999 but split in 2011 after singer and guitarist Rob Harvey announced he was leaving.

On Friday (September 4), the group announced their return, sharing details of a new gig in their hometown set to take place next year. Now, Harvey has given an insight into the rehearsals for that show with three videos posted to Instagram.

Advertisement

The first clip showed a snippet of The Music performing 2002’s ‘The People’, while the second featured footage of ‘Fire’, which appeared on the 2008 album ‘Strength In Numbers’.

A final clip was captioned by Harvey: “Yo! The support and response to the announcement of the show is just amazing. Thank you so much for all the lovely messages and comments. Here’s another one from the 1st rehearsal in 9 years!!! Doesn’t sound to shabby.” Watch the footage above and below now.

Advertisement

The Music will return to the stage at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park on May 28, 2021, where they will be supported by The Cribs, The Coral, The Snuts and The Skinner Brothers. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (September 11) at 10am BST.

The band started dropping hints about a forthcoming reunion earlier this week when they shared a social media teaser, which was also based around the artwork for ‘The Music’.

Rumours about their imminent return first spread earlier this year when they held a listening party for their 2002 debut album. Lead guitarist Adam Nutter has also been sharing clips of himself playing along to old songs by the band.