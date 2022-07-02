The Music share teaser with concert footage ahead of announcement on Monday

A month after they performed their first hometown show in 11 years, Leeds-native alt-rockers The Music have teased a big announcement for next week.

The band posted a short video to their social media pages yesterday (July 1), showing 10 seconds of concert footage – seemingly filmed at that hometown gig, which took place at Temple Newsam on June 2 – before revealing the date of Monday July 4.

Have a look at the teaser below:

Advertisement

👀👀👀 Posted by The Music (UK) on Friday, July 1, 2022

As for what The Music could be teasing, there was no hint offered in the caption (three staring eye emojis), however the inclusion of concert footage has fans arguing between two theories. The first is that the band could be releasing a live album and film of their Leeds show, as it was professionally recorded. The other, expectedly, is that the band could be set to embark on a proper tour in the immediate future.

The Music performed 15 songs at Temple Newsam – seven from 2002’s self-titled debut album, and four each from 2004’s ‘Welcome To The North’ and 2008’s ‘Strength In Numbers’. It was their first gig in Leeds since August 2011, when they closed out their farewell tour (which was dubbed ‘The Last Dance’) at the O2 Academy.

Initially slated to mark their first gig since reuniting in 2020, the Temple Newsam show was pre-empted by a performance in Scotland, where they played at Glasgow’s Barrowland on May 31. There, they played the exact same set as they did three nights later in Leeds.

The Music announced their breakup in March 2011, and released their final song, ‘Ghost Hands’, the following month. Their reunion was confirmed on September 4, 2020, when they announced the Temple Newsam gig (then slated to go down in May 2021, before it was postponed due to the pandemic). As is now the case with next week’s announcement, that news was preceded by a cryptic teaser.