The Music’s hometown reunion show has been rescheduled to 2022

The Music have rescheduled their hometown reunion show until 2022 – get all the details about the new date below.

Last September, the band announced they would return to play a huge outdoor show in Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park on May 28, 2021, supported by The Cribs, The Coral, The Snuts and The Skinner Brothers.

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, though, the gig has now been pushed back a year to June 2022.

Advertisement

“Following the recent government roadmap out of restrictions we have unfortunately had to reschedule The Music Reunion show to Thursday 2nd June 2022,” the band’s guitarist Adam Nutter wrote on Instagram.

“The good news is both the Thursday and the Friday are bank holidays so we can celebrate the reunion in style.”

Following the recent government roadmap out of restrictions we have unfortunately had to reschedule The Music Reunion show to Thursday 2nd June 2022, the good news is both the Thursday and the Friday are bank holidays so we can celebrate the reunion in style.🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q9vRwYaoax — Adam Nutter (@nutter_adam) March 5, 2021

After announcing the reunion gig last year, the band shared footage from their first rehearsal in nine years.

“Yo! The support and response to the announcement of the show is just amazing,” frontman Rob Harvey wrote alongside one of the clips. “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages and comments. Here’s another one from the 1st rehearsal in 9 years!!! Doesn’t sound to shabby.”

A number of UK tours and festivals have announced their intention to go ahead this year following the unveiling of the UK’s prospective road map out of lockdown.

Advertisement

Reading & Leeds shared their plan to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, quickly selling out in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 tickets in the three days following the announcement of the roadmap.

Despite this, independent festival bosses and industry insiders have warned that their 2021 events risk cancellation if they fail to receive Government-backed insurance by the end of the month.