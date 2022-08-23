Here are the stage times for The National at All Points East 2022

The National will return to London on Friday (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.
It will mark the band’s first show in the city since 2019, where they will be joined by a stellar cast of support acts including Mogwai, Fleet Foxes, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more.
Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Parcels, Tune-Yards, Perfume Genius and Rae Morris.
The performance comes just a few days after The National unveiled their new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which features Bon Iver.
Speaking in a statement about ‘Weird Goodbyes’, The National’s Matt Berninger said: “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”
See the full stage times for The National at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.
The East Stage
Mogwai: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Kurt Vile: 5:45pm – 6:30pm
Villagers: 4:35pm – 5:15pm
Tune Yards: 3:25pm – 4:05pm
Rae Morris: 2:25pm – 2:55pm
The Ray-Ban West Stage
Fleet Foxes: 8:00pm – 9:15pm
Perfume Genius: 6:20pm – 7:00pm
Lucy Dacus: 5:10pm – 5:50pm
Valerie June: 4:00pm – 4:40pm
Cassandra Jenkins: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
The 6 Music Stage
Veronica Vasicka: 6:45pm – 8:00pm
Nathan Fake: 5:45pm – 6:45pm
Plaid: 4:30pm – 5:45pm
Afrodeutsche: 3:15pm – 4:30pm
Tasha: 2:00pm – 3:15pm
North Stage
Parcels: 7:55pm – 8:55pm
Public Service Broadcasting: 6:25pm – 7:25pm
Balthazar: 5:15pm – 5:55pm
DEHD: 4:10pm – 4:45pm
Bess Atwell: 3:05 – 3:40pm
The BMW Play Next Stage
Moa Moa: 8:10pm – 8:40pm
Lewis Ofman: 6:30pm – 7:00pm
Jana: 5:15pm – 5:45pm
Mid Nite Life: 4:05pm – 4:35pm
The Firestone Stage
DWEAMS: 7:30pm – 8:00pm
Phoebe Hall: 5:55pm – 6:25pm
Honey Mooncie: 4:45pm – 5:15pm
The Deep Blue: 3:40pm – 4:05pm
The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft. Foundation FM
Raw Silk: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Demae: 5:50pm – 6:20pm
Lynda Dawn: 4:40pm – 5:10pm
Lavender: 2:30pm – 3:00pm and 3:30pm – 4:00pm
All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.
This weekend also sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).
Speaking to NME last week, The National guitarist Bryce Dessner said to expect some surprises in the set.
“We’ll probably have some friends come up and join us, for sure,” Dessner said. “We need to figure it out, but there will be some special surprises. It will be a while before we come back, and this is going to be a good one.”