Here are the stage times for The National at All Points East 2022

The National will return to London on Friday (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.

It will mark the band’s first show in the city since 2019, where they will be joined by a stellar cast of support acts including Mogwai, Fleet Foxes, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Parcels, Tune-Yards, Perfume Genius and Rae Morris.

The performance comes just a few days after The National unveiled their new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which features Bon Iver.

Speaking in a statement about ‘Weird Goodbyes’, The National’s Matt Berninger said: “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

See the full stage times for The National at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

The East Stage

The National: 9:25pm – 10:55pm

Mogwai: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Kurt Vile: 5:45pm – 6:30pm

Villagers: 4:35pm – 5:15pm

Tune Yards: 3:25pm – 4:05pm

Rae Morris: 2:25pm – 2:55pm

The Ray-Ban West Stage

Fleet Foxes: 8:00pm – 9:15pm

Perfume Genius: 6:20pm – 7:00pm

Lucy Dacus: 5:10pm – 5:50pm

Valerie June: 4:00pm – 4:40pm

Cassandra Jenkins: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

The 6 Music Stage

Skee Mask: 8:00pm – 9:20pm

Veronica Vasicka: 6:45pm – 8:00pm

Nathan Fake: 5:45pm – 6:45pm

Plaid: 4:30pm – 5:45pm

Afrodeutsche: 3:15pm – 4:30pm

Tasha: 2:00pm – 3:15pm

North Stage

Parcels: 7:55pm – 8:55pm

Public Service Broadcasting: 6:25pm – 7:25pm

Balthazar: 5:15pm – 5:55pm

DEHD: 4:10pm – 4:45pm

Bess Atwell: 3:05 – 3:40pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Moa Moa: 8:10pm – 8:40pm

Lewis Ofman: 6:30pm – 7:00pm

Jana: 5:15pm – 5:45pm

Mid Nite Life: 4:05pm – 4:35pm

The Firestone Stage

DWEAMS: 7:30pm – 8:00pm

Phoebe Hall: 5:55pm – 6:25pm

Honey Mooncie: 4:45pm – 5:15pm

The Deep Blue: 3:40pm – 4:05pm