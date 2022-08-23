NewsMusic News

Here are the stage times for The National at All Points East 2022

The band will be joined by Fleet Foxes, Mogwai, Perfume Genius and more at Friday's (August 26) show in Victoria Park

By Will Richards
The National
The National perform live - CREDIT: Getty

The National will return to London on Friday (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.

It will mark the band’s first show in the city since 2019, where they will be joined by a stellar cast of support acts including Mogwai, Fleet FoxesLucy DacusKurt Vile and more.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from ParcelsTune-Yards, Perfume Genius and Rae Morris.

The performance comes just a few days after The National unveiled their new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which features Bon Iver.

Speaking in a statement about ‘Weird Goodbyes’, The National’s Matt Berninger said: “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

See the full stage times for The National at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

6 Music Stage at All Points East 2021
6 Music Stage at All Points East 2021. CREDIT: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The East Stage

The National: 9:25pm – 10:55pm
Mogwai: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Kurt Vile: 5:45pm – 6:30pm
Villagers: 4:35pm – 5:15pm
Tune Yards: 3:25pm – 4:05pm
Rae Morris: 2:25pm – 2:55pm

The Ray-Ban West Stage

Fleet Foxes: 8:00pm – 9:15pm
Perfume Genius: 6:20pm – 7:00pm
Lucy Dacus: 5:10pm – 5:50pm
Valerie June: 4:00pm – 4:40pm
Cassandra Jenkins: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

The 6 Music Stage

Skee Mask: 8:00pm – 9:20pm
Veronica Vasicka: 6:45pm – 8:00pm

Nathan Fake: 5:45pm – 6:45pm
Plaid: 4:30pm – 5:45pm
Afrodeutsche: 3:15pm – 4:30pm
Tasha: 2:00pm – 3:15pm

North Stage

Parcels: 7:55pm – 8:55pm
Public Service Broadcasting: 6:25pm – 7:25pm
Balthazar: 5:15pm – 5:55pm
DEHD: 4:10pm – 4:45pm
Bess Atwell: 3:05 – 3:40pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Moa Moa: 8:10pm – 8:40pm
Lewis Ofman: 6:30pm – 7:00pm
Jana: 5:15pm – 5:45pm
Mid Nite Life: 4:05pm – 4:35pm

The Firestone Stage

DWEAMS: 7:30pm – 8:00pm
Phoebe Hall: 5:55pm – 6:25pm
Honey Mooncie: 4:45pm – 5:15pm
The Deep Blue: 3:40pm – 4:05pm

The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft. Foundation FM

Raw Silk: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Demae: 5:50pm – 6:20pm
Lynda Dawn: 4:40pm – 5:10pm
Lavender: 2:30pm – 3:00pm and 3:30pm – 4:00pm

All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLESTurnstileYves TumorSelf EsteemFemi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDadRemi Wolf, GabrielsIbeyiNia Archives and Willow Kayne.

This weekend also sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

Speaking to NME last week, The National guitarist Bryce Dessner said to expect some surprises in the set.

“We’ll probably have some friends come up and join us, for sure,” Dessner said. “We need to figure it out, but there will be some special surprises. It will be a while before we come back, and this is going to be a good one.”

