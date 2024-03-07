The National and Jorja Smith lead first 50 names for Ireland’s All Together Now Festival 2024

All Together Now Festival has announced the first wave of acts for 2024, with The National, Jorja Smith and Róisín Murphy set to headline.

The three-day event is due to take place at the Curraghmore estate in County Waterford, Ireland between August 1-4. Tickets go on sale at 9am next Monday (March 11) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

“We welcome music lovers, mavericks, creators, families and curious minds alike for a weekend of exploration, escapism, and togetherness,” reads an official description of the festival.

Today (March 7) organisers have shared the first 50 names for All Together Now 2024. Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers across the weekend will be the likes of Future Islands, James Vincent McMorrow, Slowdive, Confidence Man, Natasha Bedingfield, Maribou State and Barry Can’t Swim.

Discover the first 50 artists for ATN24 🕊️ Join us for a three day bank holiday like no other, step into an enchanting weekend of music, art, food, wellness and some much more ✨ Tickets go on sale Monday at 9 AM via @tmie 🎫 https://t.co/p1KYCM9bu2 pic.twitter.com/uDrZRscQA1 — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) March 7, 2024

Additionally, The Wailers are scheduled to mark the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ album ‘Legend’ with a special live set. Other acts on the line-up include Floating Points, NewDad, Kingfishr and Mary In The Junkyard.

Further artists will be “announced for across 18 stages of music, theatre, spoken word, storytelling, comedy, wellness, food and more”, according to the first line-up poster. Check out the announcement above.

Now in its fifth year, All Together Now is Ireland’s largest independent festival.

A post on the event’s official website reads: “We strive to create an enchanting, all-round festival experience for attendees. Experience a vibrant fusion of creativity – where art thrives in unison with rhythm.

“Indulge in sumptuous feasts and artisanal cocktails amidst our breathtaking landscape. Embark on a holistic wellness journey, where rejuvenation meets revelation.”

It adds: “By embracing the very best from all of these forms of expression, we aim to create a true feast for the senses, and a welcoming place for families and people of all backgrounds.”

The National will embark on a European, UK and Ireland headline tour this summer in support of their 2023 album ‘Laugh Track’ (find any remaining tickets here). They’ll also make appearances at Primavera Sound, Øya Festival, Hurricane Festival and more events throughout the season.

In other news, the band recently announced details of a joint North American tour with The War On Drugs.