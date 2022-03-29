The National announce 2022 North American tour

The National have announced dates for their 2022 North American tour. Tickets will be available here.

“We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” the National said.

“The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.” See the band’s full tour schedule below.

Tickets are set for sale Friday (April 1) at 10 am local time. The band will be partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 from each ticket to the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund and also Buffalo String Works.

Marika Anthony-Shaw, co-Founder and CEO of PLUS1, told NME funds raised for the Ukraine Relief Fund will be used for “supporting humanitarian aid like food, shelter, and medical treatment” for the 10 million citizens forced to flee their homes and seek asylum after Russia’s February 24 invasion.

Anthony-Shaw added: “We will also be distributing funds to organisations serving the most vulnerable and those at highest risk of marginalisation. The PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund was designed to be responsive to disaster response, where needs and circumstances can change by the hour.”

Last week, Arcade Fire played a four-night stint at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and raised $100,000 for Ukraine relief efforts through their partnership with PLUS1.

The National’s 2022 Tour

MAY

30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

31 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

JUNE

3 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

5 – Limerick, Ireland – The Docklands Festival

6 – Cork, Ireland – Live at the Marquee

7 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Botanic Gardens

9 – Oslo, Norway – Loaded

10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Rosendal Garden Party

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark

15 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

16 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Gelsenkirchen Amphiteater

17 – Zeebrugge, Belgium – Live Is Live

18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022

21 – Lido di Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate

JULY

15 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

17 – Ottawa, Ontario – LeBreton Flats (Ottawa Bluesfest)

19 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

20 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

22 – Newport, RI – Fort Adams State Park (Newport Folk Festival)

AUGUST

6 – Edmonton, Alberta – Gallagher Park (Edmonton Folk Festival)

7 – Calgary, Alberta – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

8 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

9 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater

10 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

12 – Bellevue, NE – Falconwood Park (Outlandia Music Festival)

14 – Seattle, WA – Seattle Center (Day In Day Out Festival)

26 – London, England – All Points East

28 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Connect Festival

SEPTEMBER

12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

14 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

24 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University

25 – Bridgeport, CT – Seaside Park (Sound on Sound Festival)

Earlier this month, Bryce Dessner said that the band’s follow up to 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find’ will hark back to their “classic” sound, as well as having a “lot of energy in it”.

In the years since their last record, The National and its members have embarked on a wide range of projects. The band collaborated with Taylor Swift, with guitarist Aaron Dessner acting as producer on her albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. Aaron also released another album with Bon Iver as Big Red Machine, while Devendorf released a surprise record as Royal Green and Berninger released his acclaimed debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison‘.

The band’s busy live schedule for 2022 includes headline appearances at All Points East Festival in London and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Visit here for dates, tickets and more information.