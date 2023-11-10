The National announce huge UK and European tour dates

The National have today (November 10) unveiled details of huge new UK and European tour dates. Check out all the ticket details and dates below.

The band will play The Eden Project on July 2 with support from This Is The Kit. Tickets for this event go on sale to Inside Track pass-holders from 11am on November 14. The general ticket sale will take place at 6pm on November 16 here.

The National will also play Crystal Palace Park three later on July 5. They will again be supported by This Is The Kit as well as Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Kevin Morby. Tickets for this event go on general sale at 10am on November 17 here.

Speaking about the upcoming gig at Crystal Palace, The National said: “We’re excited to be returning to London next summer, a city we’ve always loved.”

They added: “Crystal Palace is a new neighbourhood to us, although not to the football fans in the band.”

As well as this, the band have unveiled further dates in Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh as well as ones throughout Europe. Tickets for these shows also go on sale at 10am on November 17, as do all European dates apart from Milan and Rome which are on sale on November 16 at 10am. Get tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

We are pleased to announce some additional tour dates for Summer 2024. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, 17th November at 10AM GMT, except Milan and Rome which go on sale Thursday, 16th November at 10AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/FqG58cMVpf — The National (@TheNational) November 10, 2023

The National’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

2 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

3 – Rome, Italy – Caves of the Auditorium Park Della Musica

5 – Paris, France – Zenith de Paris*

21 – Scheeßel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

24 – Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival

25 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle+

27 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen+

28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live is Live Middenvijver

JULY

2 – Cornwall, UK – Eden Sessions’ Eden Project*

3 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle^

4 – Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl*

5 – London, UK – Crystal Palace Park*^>

11 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Castle+

AUGUST

6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

* With support from This Is The Kit

+ With support from Bess Atwell

^ With support from Unknown Mortal Orchestra

> With support from Kevin Morby

The National shared their tenth album ‘Laugh Track‘ in September – a surprise release following on from their other 2023 April album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein‘. ‘Space Invader’ was released as the first single from ‘Laugh Track’, while ‘Alphabet City’ arrived in August.

Singer Matt Berninger also recently spoke to NME about the “different kind of spotlight” that has fallen on the band after working with Taylor Swift.

The band have collaborated with Swift on a number of occasions, featuring on her track ‘Coney Island’ from 2020’s ‘Evermore‘ before she provided vocals and lyrics for ‘The Alcott’ on their 2023 album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein‘. Guitarist Aaron Dessner has also produced Swift’s last three albums and re-recorded records.

“The Taylor thing was super organic,” Berninger said in the In Conversation interview.

“We’ve known her for a long time and obviously Aaron has been doing so much amazing stuff with her. I wrote ‘The Alcott’ with my wife Carin [Besser] in mind, Aaron sent it to Taylor and she added her own perspective on it and wrote all her parts to it. It was a true duet where she heard that and inhabited the character that I was singing about – which is almost always Carin,” he said.

Berninger continued: “It’s not really a strategic game. Obviously Aaron’s work with Taylor Swift is going to bring a different kind of spotlight, but it’s been fun and cool. All of that has been a really healthy branching out.”