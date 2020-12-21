The National are “starting to talk about making music,” says Aaron Dessner

The National could soon begin work on their ninth studio album, according to the band’s guitarist Aaron Dessner.

Speaking to Billboard, Dessner said his current project is the next album by Big Red Machine, his collaboration with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, but that The National are beginning to discuss their first music since 2019’s acclaimed ‘I Am Easy To Find’.

Asked about his plans for the future following his work on Taylor Swift‘s acclaimed 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, Dessner said he and Vernon were “close to finishing” their new album before “the Folklore and Evermore vortex opened up.”

“Actually Taylor has been really helpful and involved with that as well,” he continued. “The National is starting to talk about making music, and I think [Swift] will probably take a break.”

In September, Dessner’s The National bandmate Bryan Devendorf told NME that he wants the band’s next album to be a “stripped-back rock record” in a similar vein to IDLES.

“I think it’s back to the drawing board,” he replied. “We’re starting from the bottom of the mountain. Personally, I’ve always wanted to strip it back and do minimalist stuff like IDLES – they’re one of our new favourites. I love their production and their music,” he said.

Following the release of ‘I Am Easy To Find’ last year, meanwhile, the band told NME that that they have some more “rock” and “live” songs that didn’t make it onto the album but may still see the light of day.