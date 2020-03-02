The National cancel shows in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

The National have announced that they’re cancelling their upcoming shows in Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The band were due to play two shows in Tokyo on March 17 & 18, but have been forced to cancel them as the respiratory disease continues to spread.

“Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled,” the band said in a statement.

— The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

“Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

The National’s tour is the latest in a growing number of live shows to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Foals also cancelled shows in Japan, while Sam Fender announced that he’s cancelling a Switzerland show due to the virus.Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is also off.

Last week, Mabel cancelled a show in Italy, while BTS have shelved the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea.

Meanwhile, The National recently released their cover of INXS‘ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ to help raise money for victims of the Australian bushfires. The song appears on the album, ‘Songs For Australia’ – a compilation where Australian acts are covered by artists including The National, Kurt Vile, Damien Rice and Martha Wainwright.

The National’s frontman Matt Berninger also recently told NME he’s still busy writing. “It’s been busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years. I’ve been through a maximalist writing phase. I’m still writing way more than I ever did. I’m like Bradley Cooper in Limitless or something.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”