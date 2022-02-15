The National, Father John Misty, Brandi Carlile, and more have been announced for the first Sound on Sound Music Festival.

Organized by Founders Entertainment, the same people behind Governors Ball, the festival will take place September 24 – 25 in Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Seaport Park. Tickets will be available to the public Friday (February 18). You can purchase tickets here.

The inaugural lineup boasts more than 22 artists, including Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Black Pumas, and Jenny Lewis. Organisers have also promised fans zero overlapping set times across the festival’s two stages. See the full line-up below.

Advertisement

“It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world-class music festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together,” Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment shared. “Sound On Sound is a two-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to.”

He added: “As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food, and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park.”

Sound on Sound Music Festival is also The National’s first announced US tour date of 2022. The band previously shared their busy summer touring plans, including festival appearances at All Points East in London, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Rock In Rio Lisboa.

Father John Misty, meanwhile, will head to the UK in April, where he will perform as part of this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival between April 1-3. Days later (April 7), he will head to London for a special orchestral live show in support of his new album ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’.