The National have “shared a lot of ideas” for new music, reveals Aaron Dessner

The National reunited earlier this year and “shared a lot of ideas” for new music, Aaron Dessner has revealed.

Appearing on this week’s instalment of the Midnight Chats podcast (August 24), the musician/producer spoke about the band wrapping up their ‘I Am Easy To Find’ tour in December 2019.

“Then it turns out that that was the last National show,” Dessner said. “I mean, not ever, we’ll play again. But for a long time. It’s been the first time that we’ve had a break in 20 years – of this long.”

He explained that the group then got together in April or May this year, “and it was really nice for the first time in almost a year and a half”.

“We just played a lot of music, shared a lot of ideas. But it’s still going to be a while… it’ll be until next year, I think, before we actually release anything or tour,” Dessner continued.

Saying that the prospect of returning to the stage “still feels distant” due to the ongoing COVID crisis, he added: “Anyways, I have seen [the band], we’re in touch and we have a lot of ideas.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting when we make something new because everyone is going to have a lot of energy, you know?”

You can listen to the podcast in full above, with the conversation on The National beginning at around the 39-minute mark.

Since the release of ‘I Am Easy To Find’, Dessner has worked on both of Taylor Swift‘s surprise 2020 albums – ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – as well as continuing with his collaborative Big Red Machine project.