The National to host weekly “communal events” to raise money for their live touring crew

The National will kick off a new weekly series of “communal events” for their fans tonight (April 6), with the online initiative aiming to raise funds for the band’s live touring crew.

Tonight’s event takes place as the coronavirus crisis continues, with the pandemic having already had a hugely adverse effect on the live music industry as scores of gigs and festivals have been either postponed or cancelled.

After live-streaming one of their ‘High Violet’ gigs from 2010 last week (March 30) to announce the 10th anniversary reissue of the album, The National are now set to stage their first weekly “communal event” this evening.

“Last Monday was so much fun, we thought to ourselves: ‘Why not host an exciting communal event every Monday in support of our crew?'” the band explained to fans in a statement. “Please join us each week as we share content from our vaults, including classic live sets, and/or some unseen or rarely seen footage to pass the time at home.”

The “communal event” will be screened in the above YouTube link at 10PM UK time tonight, with the series set to raise money for The National’s GoFundMe appeal for their touring crew.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together,” the band said about the people they’re raising money for.

“As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

Late last month, Michael Stipe shared his collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner in the form of the demo track called ‘No Time for Love Like Now’.