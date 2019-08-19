The National’s new live concert film is coming to Amazon Prime this week

'The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre' will premiere on Friday

The National will release their new live concert film on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York back in April, the gig was part of a series of intimate ‘A Special Evening with The National’ shows which also took in Paris, London, Toronto and Los Angeles across 10 days.

The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (August 23). A companion EP, titled ‘The National: Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre EP’, will also be released on Friday. You can watch a trailer for the concert film below.

“We all got really emotionally attached to the whole thing, the record and the tour and these shows,” frontman Matt Berninger remarks in the trailer about their ‘Special Evening’ performances.

The film takes part of its name from The National’s May-released album ‘I Am Easy To Find’, which also served as the musical accompaniment to a 25-minute arthouse movie of the same name directed by Mike Mills. You can watch NME‘s chat with Mills and Berninger in the video below.

Last night (August 18) saw The National perform a special show at the Belgian festival Pukkelpop where their setlist for the evening was voted for by fans.