The National, Julien Baker and more to auction off items to fight climate change

The National and Julien Baker are among the acts to auction off items in aid of charities fighting the climate crisis.

The musicians will join Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign to design their own custom Solé bicycles, with proceeds going towards the Natural Resources Defense Council and other “leading environmental groups”.

Other acts including A-Trak, Bob Moses, AC Slater, Lauren Ruth Ward and Craze will offer up different prizes and virtual experiences to entrants, who may be required to sign up to causes or donate.

Advertisement

Lil Dicky, meanwhile, is giving fans the chance “to see the impacts of climate change firsthand” with a “trip to an exotic location”.

“Climate change is only going to be solved with sustained attention and pressure from all of us, and we see this campaign as a way to help energize the movement,” Propeller founder Brandon Deroche said.

He explained that the organisation aims to allow musicians, influencers and fans “get involved and use their platform for good” from Earth Day (April 22) and throughout 2021.

You can find further details on Propeller’s official website.

Earlier this week, the likes of Coldplay, Anna Calvi, Glass Animals curated new playlists for the climate change campaign Playlists For Earth – a new initiative by non-profit ClientEarth.

Advertisement

“We should be talking about the climate crisis now more than ever, and taking action to protect the planet we love,” Calvi said. “We need to see a massive cultural change and an immediate government response.”