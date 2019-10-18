It's produced by Booker T. Jones

The National‘s Matt Berninger has announced that he’s set to release his debut solo album, titled ‘Serpentine Prison’.

It comes the day after the official release of his new single ‘Walking On A String’, which features Phoebe Bridgers and was recently used in Zach Galifianakis’ new Netflix movie Between Two Ferns.

Taking to Instagram, Berninger revealed that the record will be produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones and that we’ll hear “more on it soon”. See the post below.

‘Walking On A String’ is Berninger’s first solo single, but in 2015 he collaborated with Brent Knopf of Ramona Falls on new project El Vy, which released its debut album ‘Return To The Moon’ that year.

The National will return to the UK for a full tour this December in support of their recent album ‘I Am Easy To Find’.

In a four-star review of ‘I Am Easy To Find’, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “This eighth National album is the accompaniment to a 25-minute art-house movie. And yet – lush, profound, experimental – it’s also much more than that.”

The National recently released a live concert film of ‘I Am Easy To Find’ on Amazon Prime Video, recorded at their recent show at New York’s Beacon Theatre.