The National‘s Matt Berninger has shared the title track from his upcoming debut solo album — listen to ‘Serpentine Prison’ below.

The ‘Serpentine Prison’ album is set to arrive at some point this year, but it doesn’t yet have an official release date. Last month, Berninger signed a record deal to release the album.

Berninger has now released ‘Serpentine Prison’, which has been produced by Booker T. Jones and Sean O’Brien — you can hear the track below.

Speaking to NME back in December about the ‘Serpentine Prison’ album, Berninger joked that the record is “not the greatest solo album in the world, but it’s in the top five” before elaborating on its sound.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything with a genre in mind,” he revealed. “With the covers, which you might never hear, I was singing some country songs, some soul songs and different things. I didn’t think about the style of the songs or even trying to avoid sounding like The National or [side-project] El Vy. There’s cross-pollination, but I wasn’t trying to go after anything. I just wanted to find some good songs.

“I just wanted to see if I could do something by myself, so I brought in 20 of the most brilliant musicians and some of the coolest people I know.”

Berninger announced earlier this month that he and his brother Tom are working on a sequel to the acclaimed film Mistaken For Strangers, as well as a TV show.