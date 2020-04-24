The National’s Matt Berninger has announced a new record deal, with the intent of releasing his debut solo album.

The frontman has been working on the record, titled ‘Serpentine Prison’, which began life as a “respite from the high-pressure jobs” of writing for the musical Cyrano and The National’s I Am Easy To Find film.

Alongside photos of his manager on Instagram posted earlier today (April 24), Berninger told fans: “As most of you know, this is my manager, the one and only Jamie Heaslip. I would never have been able to do the things I’ve been doing for the last few years without her.

“Her friendship, advice and guidance through a lot of choppy water has been steadfast, honest and kind. She’s a total pro. I’d be lost without her. Thanks to Jamie, I’m signing a record deal for Serpentine Prison today. In blood of course. You’re the greatest @boy.orbison.”

At present, the musician hasn’t revealed which label he has signed to or when ‘Serpentine Prison’, which was produced by Booker T. Jones, will be released.

Speaking to NME about the album last year, Berninger said it differed from his work with The National and other collaborations because he “wasn’t trying to do anything with a genre in mind”. “I didn’t think about the style of the songs or even trying to avoid sounding like The National or [side-project] El Vy,” he said.

“There’s cross-pollination, but I wasn’t trying to go after anything. I just wanted to find some good songs. I just wanted to see if I could do something by myself, so I brought in 20 of the most brilliant musicians and some of the coolest people I know.”