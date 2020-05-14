The National postpone their 2020 summer tour dates

The National have postponed their upcoming summer tour dates due to the coronavirus crisis.

Matt Berninger and co. were due to start their summer tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 30, including stops in Belfast, Paris and Greece, before ending in Cooperstown, New York on August 1.

Today (May 14), the band posted an official statement to their social media channels to confirm that their summer shows would be postponed, and that they were “working hard to reschedule each date for 2021.”

The postponed dates include their two nights at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 1 and 2.

“We’re sad to announce that our 2020 summer dates are postponed due to COVID-19,” their statement said. “We’re working hard to reschedule each date for 2021. As soon as we have dates & details confirmed we’ll let you know. Tickets will be honored/refunded at that time. Stay safe & see you next summer.”

Earlier this week, The National‘s Matt Berninger revealed that he and his brother Tom are working on a sequel to the acclaimed film Mistaken For Strangers, as well as a TV show.

Released in 2013, Mistaken For Strangers followed Berninger’s brother Tom as he joined the band on the road and attempted to document their journey while also failing in his role as tour manager.

Meanwhile, The National have premiered a previously unseen concert film as part of their archival footage livestream series.

Titled Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson, the 80-minute film features footage from the band’s 2017 show at Basilica Hudson in New York. The unique concert placed the band in the centre of the venue, surrounded by fans, while they performed the entirety of their then-latest record, ‘Sleep Well Beast’. The band were joined on stage by fellow musicians So Percussion, Buke and Gase, Mouse on Mars and Nadia Sirota.