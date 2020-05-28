Check out The National’s rescheduled Brixton and UK tour dates

The National have announced full details of their rescheduled tour dates for 2021.

The band were due to play two shows at London’s Brixton Academy this June, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic these have now been rescheduled to 2021. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for 2021.

In a statement, the band said: “We are sad to announce that our O2 Academy Brixton shows this June are being rescheduled.

“These shows will now take place in May 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates, however if you require additional assistance please contact your point of purchase.”

The two shows will now take place on May 25 and 26, 2021. Tickets bought for this year’s show on June 1 will be valid for the show on May 25 and tickets bought for June 2 will be valid for next year’s May 26 performance.

The group also announced rescheduled dates for Belfast and their European tour stops. You can see the full list below.

New dates for our postponed 2020 UK & European dates have been announced. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021. Until then, please stay safe.https://t.co/JrUsP4OQHJ pic.twitter.com/8xQCjShBhd — The National (@TheNational) May 28, 2020

Yesterday, (May 27), it was also announced that The National will perform at next year’s Primavera Sound Festival.

The Barcelona-held event is set to return next year for its 20th anniversary after the 2020 edition was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National will also play at next year’s Rock in Rio festival, which is due to take place in Lisbon on June 19, 2021.

Earlier this month (May 20), The National’s frontman Matt Berninger shared the title track from his upcoming debut solo album.

The ‘Serpentine Prison’ album, which has been produced by Booker T. Jones, is set to arrive on October 2.