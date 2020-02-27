The National have released a cover of INXS‘ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ to help raise money for victims of the Australian bushfires.

The song appears on the album, ‘Songs For Australia’ – a compilation where Australian acts are covered by artists including The National, Kurt Vile, Damien Rice and Martha Wainwright.

Proceeds from the sale of the album, which is set for a digital and physical release on March 12, will go to help Australia’s ongoing recovery from the bushfires which swept the country earlier this year. You can pre-order the album here.

You can listen to The National’s cover of INXS below.

‘Songs for Australia’ Tracklisting

1. The National, “Never Tear Us Apart” (INXS)

2. Petit Biscuit, “Chateau” (Angus & Julia Stone)

3. Dermot Kennedy, “Resolution” (Matt Corby)

4. Dope Lemon, “Streets of Your Town” (The Go-Betweens)

5. Kurt Vile, “Stranger Than Kindness” (Nick Cave)

6. Joan As Police Woman, “Hearts a Mess” (Gotye)

7. Damien Rice, “Chandelier” (SIA)

8. Martha Wainwright, “The Ship Song” (Nick Cave)

9. Paul Kelly, “Native Born” (Archie Roach)

10. Dan Sultan, “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave)

11. Pomme, “Big Jet Plane” (Angus & Julia Stone)

12. Julia Stone, “Beds Are Burning” (Midnight Oil)

13. Sam Amidon, “Let Me Down Easy” (Gang of Youths)

The compilation was organised by Australian folk-pop musician Julia Stone. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the project, Stone said the project began as “a feeling of sadness and helplessness.”

Speaking about The National’s cover, Stone added: “Matt came straight back to me after I presented the idea for the record…He was so thrilled to have an opportunity to help.”

Proceeds from the sales and streams will go to a number of organisations including SEED, Firesticks Alliance, Landcare, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, Wild Ark, and NSW Rural Fire Service.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and more have donated to emergency services to help aid the country’s battle against the ongoing bushfire crisis.

In music, the likes of Metallica, Tame Impala, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have also pledged to help victims of the Australia bushfires.