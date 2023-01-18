The National share new single ‘Tropic Morning News’, announce album and UK shows

The National have shared their new single ‘Tropic Morning News’ and announced full details of their forthcoming ninth album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’.

The record will be released on April 28 via 4AD and as previously reported Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens, will all feature on the album with Swift on the track ‘The Allcott’ and Bridgers featuring on two songs – ‘This Isn’t Helping’ and ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

After teasing new single ‘Tropic Morning News’ yesterday (January 17), the band have delivered on their promise and shared the rousing song today. You can listen to it below.

Advertisement

Co-written with frontman Matt Berninger’s wife Carin Besser, the track takes its title from a phrase Besser invented to describe the regrettably routine practice of doomscrolling, according to a press release. “The idea of referring to the darkness of the news in such a light way unlocked something in me,” said Berninger. “It became a song about having a hard time expressing yourself, and trying to connect with someone when the noise of the world is drowning out any potential for conversation.”

According to Berninger, the record initially stalled as he navigated “a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all. Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

“We managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band,” added guitarist/pianist Bryce Dessner.

You can view the full track list below.

Advertisement

‘Once Upon A Poolside’ (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

‘Eucalyptus’

‘New Order T-Shirt’

‘This Isn’t Helping’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

‘Tropic Morning News’

‘Alien’

‘The Alcott’ (feat. Taylor Swift)

‘Grease In Your Hair’

‘Ice Machines’

‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)’

‘Send For Me’

The National have also announced a full UK/EU and North American tour which includes a special show with Patti Smith on August 18 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and shows in Leeds, Glasgow and London’s Alexandra Palace in September.

Tickets go on sale on January 27 at 10am local time and can be purchased here and here. Support will come from Soccer Mommy, The Beths and Bartees Strange.

You view the full list of dates below:

MAY

20 – Chicago Auditorium Theatre *

21 – Chicago Auditorium Theatre *

24 – Washington The Anthem *

26 – Boston Calling Festival

28 – Bottlerock Festival

30 – Los Angeles Greek Theatre *

JUNE

2 – Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield *

3 – Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield *

4 – Redmond Marymoor Park *

5 – Burnaby Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

AUGUST

1 – The Met Philadelphia ~

3 – New Haven Westville Music Bowl ~

7 – The Fillmore Detroit ~

8 – Madison The Sylvee ~

9 – Minneapolis The Armory ~

11 – Denver Mission Ballroom ~

15 – Nashville Ascend Amphitheater ~

16 – Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

18 – New York Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

SEPTEMBER

21 – Dublin 3 Arena *

23 – Leeds First Direct Arena *

24 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena *

26 – London Alexandra Palace *

29 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome ^

30 – Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

OCTOBER

1 – Munich Zenith ^

4 – Madrid WiZink Center ^

5 – Porto Super Bock Arena ^

6 – Lisbon Campo Pequeno ^

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange