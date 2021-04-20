The National‘s upcoming UK and European tour dates have been rescheduled to 2022, with some dates being cancelled – see details below.

The band were set to head to Europe in the summer of 2020 to celebrate 10 years of their lauded album ‘High Violet’, but the dates – including two London shows at Brixton Academy – were then rescheduled to May and June 2021.

Now, a number of the dates have been rescheduled, with the band revealing that more amended dates are set to be revealed soon.

“We are excited to announce the first set of rescheduled dates for our UK and European shows in 2022,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year. Until then, please stay safe.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the two Brixton Academy shows in London, set for May 25-26 this year, have been notified by their ticket provider that the shows have been cancelled.

See The National’s current rescheduled 2022 UK and European tour dates below.

JUNE 2022

5 – Limerick, The Docklands Festival

6 – Cork, Live At The Marquee

7 – Belfast, Botanic Gardens

10 – Stockholm, Rosendal, Djurgården

18 – Lisbon, Rock In Rio

The National released their last album, ‘I Am Easy To Find’, back in 2019, with NME calling it “lush, profound and experimental” in a four-star review.

Since then, frontman Matt Berninger has released his debut solo album, 2020’s ‘Serpentine Prison’, while songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Dessner worked with Taylor Swift on her pair of 2020 lockdown albums, ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’.

Earlier this year, The National released remastered versions of their first two albums – 2001’s self-titled debut and 2003 follow-up ‘Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers’ – to mark 20 years as a band.

Regarding new music, Aaron Dessner said last December that the band are “starting to talk about” their next steps.