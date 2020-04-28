The National stream previously unreleased concert film, ‘Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson’

The National have premiered a previously unseen concert film as part of their archival footage livestream series.

Titled Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson, the 80-minute film features footage from the band’s 2017 show at Basilica Hudson in New York. The unique concert placed the band in the centre of the venue, surrounded by fans, while they performed the entirety of their then-latest record, ‘Sleep Well Beast’. The band were joined on stage by fellow musicians So Percussion, Buke and Gase, Mouse on Mars and Nadia Sirota.

The film was produced by La Blogothèque in association with 100 Year Films.

Watch the video here:

Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson is the latest footage released as part of The National’s effort to raise funds for their touring crew by releasing archival footage online. Two weeks ago, they shared footage from their 2018 performance at Primavera Sound.

On their GoFundMe page, the band said their crew are “the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together”.

“As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

Recently, frontman Matt Berninger signed a record deal for his forthcoming solo debut album, titled ‘Serpentine Prison’. The National also uncovered and subsequently shared a music video for ‘Hard To Find’ that was previously unreleased.