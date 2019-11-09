The National tease return of their Homecoming festival for 2020

Who could be heading to Ohio this time around?

The National have teased that their Homecoming festival could be set to return next year – check out the post below.

Matt Berninger and co. launched the event in Cincinnati, Ohio last April, with the band themselves performing two headline sets over the weekend. Their self-curated line-up boasted the likes of Future Islands, Father John Misty, and Feist.

Though the festival didn’t return in 2019, it now appears that a 2020 instalment could be on the cards.

Posting on their official Instagram last night (November 8), The National shared a live shot of themselves featuring the repeated word “Homecoming” in all-capitals. Captioning the black and purple photo, The National wrote the ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ lyrics “I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees.”

See the post below.

“Looks a lot like I’ll be taking a road trip soon,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another said: “Yes please let’s do this again.”

This news comes ahead of The National’s UK tour next month, which will see the group take to the stage in Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff, and Nottingham.

Frontman Matt Berninger, meanwhile, has announced his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’. Sharing news of the upcoming record, the musician revealed that the record will be produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones and that we’ll hear “more on it soon”.

Earlier this month, Berninger performed a cover of ‘Not’ by Big Thief during a benefit concert in Toronto.