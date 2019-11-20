The bill also includes Patti Smith, Local Natives and more

The National are set to perform their fifth album ‘High Violet‘ in its entirety at their Homecoming Festival next summer. Check out the full line-up below.

Matt Berninger and co. launched the event in Cincinnati, Ohio last April, with the band themselves performing two headline sets over the weekend. Their self-curated line-up also boasted the likes of Future Islands, Father John Misty, and Feist.

Though the festival didn’t return in 2019, a second Homecoming has now been confirmed for next May. The National had teased its return via Instagram earlier this month.

Taking place at Smale Park, Cincinnati on May 8-9, the event will see The National once again take in two shows. They’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of 2010’s ‘High Violet’ by performing the record in full on both evenings.

Also confirmed to take to the stage are Patti Smith, Sylvan Esso, Of Monsters And Men, Local Natives, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Tickets for Homecoming 2020 will go on sale this Friday (November 22). You can find more information here.

This announcement comes ahead of The National’s UK tour next month, which will see the group stop off in Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff, and Nottingham.